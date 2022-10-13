Advertisement
EA says you can turn off NFS Unbound’s visual effects

Articles
EA says you can turn off NFS Unbound’s visual effects

  • EA showed off Need for Speed Unbound last week.
  • The game has some very unrealistic visual effects and customization options.
  • If you don’t like that, you can turn it off completely if you prefer.
Electronic Arts showed off Need for Speed (NFS) Unbound last week as a mix of very realistic cars and “the freshest street art.” It has some very unrealistic visual effects and customization options, like coloured smoke, hand-drawn sparks flying off tyres, speed lines, lightning bolts, and other things.

It’s the part of the game that Forza, Gran Turismo, and most of the previous Need for Speed games say will set Unbound apart from other realistic racing games. But if you don’t like that, you can turn it off completely if you prefer.

The art director at EA, Darren White, said, “We wanted an art style that matters for gameplay, one that clearly celebrates player actions, improves the player experience, and gives them rewards along the way.” “We wanted to take players to the next level” with our driving VFX, which we call “tags,” for Need for Speed Unbound.

One of the most interesting things about NFS Unbound so far is how it looks. It has some very accurate car models, shaded characters, different extra effects, and other things that make it look like a mix of graffiti and a comic book.

We think it looks great, especially in the short clip of gameplay that was shown earlier today. A large portion of the population, however, is put off by these dazzling effects and wants to know if they can be disabled.

