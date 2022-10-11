Advertisement
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Review facts

Articles
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Review facts

  • Garena Free Fire Max now has the Justu Elemental Elite Pass.
  • Only the first 500 users will be able to get the reward codes.
  • Players can redeem codes on a separate website.
Some countries bans Garena Freefire. Players can choose the ‘Max’ version of the game. The improved Free Fire game features fresh graphics and gameplay. It offers skin, weapons, gems, and pets. Players can redeem tickets for these expensive items.
12 character Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to get free weapons, costumes, and more. Garena Free Fire Max is only on Google Play.
111 Dots Studio developed it. Creators constantly upgrading in-game codes for daily incentives. Players can redeem codes on a separate website.
Garena Free Fire Max now has the Justu Elemental Elite Pass. Company tweeted update

  1. Here are today’s active codes:
  2. IGJH FY1T 5QR1
  3. VB2H J34R TGU7
  4. YT2D HNEJ KT6O
  5. Y9KT 70P8 LKUO
  6. CIX7 A6QR EDC2
  7. 3GHR UFDX YSTG
  8. R5JT 6LOY 9I8B
  9. UY1N MRKL 5T6Y
  10. H98G VC7Y E21C
  11. 2VBH J4UI 5T8F
  12. 7Y6X FDGR NJKT
  13. L1YI UHYH FKTI
  14. 6YXX ZQ12 345T
  15. YBHJ KLIU 34ZX
  16. G345 SJKI J1IT
  17. UH7V NXMK AI9Y

Players can get rewards like the rebel academy weapon loot crate, the revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, the fire head hunting parachute, and more by using redeem codes. Only the first 500 users will be able to get the reward codes. So act quickly and use the codes.

Players need to go to the game vault once they’ve used the codes. In the game lobby, a game wall will show up. In exchange for the redeem codes, users can get gold or diamonds. They can also buy in-game items with the diamonds and gold.

Next Story