Halloween event called “Fortnitemares” will run from now until November 1

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is October 19, 2022- check details
Free Fire Game is a popular action game for Android and iOS...
Keep calm, because the scary season in Fortnite has started. With the most recent Fortnite Halloween update, you can now turn into a werewolf and take part in the annual Halloween event called “Fortnitemares.” Are you ready, Fortnite fans?
With the new update, there is now a DJ at the Reality Tree, and players can do a ritual to get “howler claws,” an item that turns them into a werewolf. With the claws on, you’ll be able to find other players and use a new melee attack. You’ll also be able to double jump. It sounds a lot like what the wraiths could do in the movie 2020. Isn’t it?
On the other hand, the update also includes:
The “Fortnitemares” will run from now until November 1. The new season of Fortnite has been going on for almost a month. It has new things like metallic things that can make you look like a blob of chrome. If you like Fortnite, please tell us about other cool things that came with the new update. Keep watching!
