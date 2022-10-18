Players can now get “howler claws,” an item that turns them into a werewolf.

With the claws, you’ll be able to use a new melee attack and double jump.

The Halloween event called “Fortnitemares” will run from now until November 1.

Advertisement

Keep calm, because the scary season in Fortnite has started. With the most recent Fortnite Halloween update, you can now turn into a werewolf and take part in the annual Halloween event called “Fortnitemares.” Are you ready, Fortnite fans?

With the new update, there is now a DJ at the Reality Tree, and players can do a ritual to get “howler claws,” an item that turns them into a werewolf. With the claws on, you’ll be able to find other players and use a new melee attack. You’ll also be able to double jump. It sounds a lot like what the wraiths could do in the movie 2020. Isn’t it?

On the other hand, the update also includes:

A new Zero Build version of the classic Horde Rush mode, The return of Halloween-themed items like candy and a pumpkin launcher, Advertisement A few quests that let you get free in-game items.

The “Fortnitemares” will run from now until November 1. The new season of Fortnite has been going on for almost a month. It has new things like metallic things that can make you look like a blob of chrome. If you like Fortnite, please tell us about other cool things that came with the new update. Keep watching!

Also Read Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is October 19, 2022- check details Free Fire Game is a popular action game for Android and iOS...