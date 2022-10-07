Advertisement
Japanese store Neowing leaked listing for Need for Speed Unbound

  • The listing says that the new game will come out in December.
  • On Thursday, Electronic Arts plans to say something about the next game.
  • NfS features a cel-shaded look and 3D anime characters.
Japanese store Neowing leaked a listing for Need for Speed Unbound, which members of the Need for Speed subreddit found. The listing says that the new game will come out in December. On Thursday, Electronic Arts plans to say something about the new game.

There have been rumours that Unbound will be shown in a 90-second teaser. The “meetups” feature will allow players to form teams and compete in races together, and the game’s focus will be on cooperative play.

You can see the first screenshots for Need for Speed Unbound below, which came from another leak.

In contrast to its forerunners, the new NfS features a cel-shaded look and 3D anime characters. The rest of the Google-translated shop says that the vehicle designs and music for NfS Unbound will be heavily influenced by graffiti art and hip-hop culture, with rapper A$AP Rocky and French producer Brodinski working on the soundtrack. Rocky is Rihanna’s baby daddy.

As shown in the leaked screenshots, the game is being developed by Criterion Games (which includes Codemasters Cheshire, which EA acquired in 2021). The next Need for Speed game from Criterion was supposed to come out in 2021, but in November 2018, EA asked Criterion to help EA DICE with Battlefield 2042.

