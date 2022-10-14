Leak says that Grand Theft Auto 6 may have cryptocurrency built into the game

Players will be able to buy and sell this digital currency.

GTA 6 is supposedly coming out in 2024 (though this hasn’t been confirmed)

Rockstar Games already has microtransactions in GTA Online.

Advertisement

A leak says that Grand Theft Auto 6, a new GTA game with an unknown release date, may have cryptocurrency like Bitcoin built into the game. Word on the street is that players will be able to buy and sell this digital currency.

In effect, when GTA 5 was released in 2013, gamers could access BAWSAQ and LCN Exchange using their smartphone’s Internet connection and buy and sell shares on the exchange.

Lester’s “Stock Market Assassination Missions” also give players a chance to earn money.

Since GTA 6 is supposedly coming out in 2024 (though this hasn’t been confirmed), it looks like there may be other ways to make money with bitcoins.

GTA 6 leaks suggest the story will take place in Columbia / Miami and will include in-game #cryptocurrency rewards for players to earn and trade. pic.twitter.com/Pwvd7aTlYw Advertisement — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) June 26, 2022

What makes developers interested in NFTs and cryptocurrencies is the hope that they will make more money than we know about. Rockstar, on the other hand, kind of has that already. Because of microtransactions in GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto 5 alone has made more than $6 billion and sold more than 165 million copies.

Also Read News about a possible release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 has leaked A hacker broke into Rockstar Games' Slack server and Confluence wiki a...