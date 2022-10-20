Sony revealed Grand Theft Auto 6, and many are unhappy

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game because no one knows when it will come out.

Sony may have hinted at a GTA 6 announcement next week by dropping hints about a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new video game because no one knows when it will come out.

Leaks, theories, and ideas about the sixth game’s potential gameplay and release date have been feasted upon for years by both GTA fans and industry insiders. Fans think that they may have gotten the best sign yet of when more information will be released, even though there is still no official confirmation of GTA 6’s status.

On October 18, SONY put up a TikTok with the GTA San Andreas intro screen that showed the “most iconic intro songs on your PS2.”

But one reader asked for a rundown of the Grand Theft Auto series up until San Andreas, which included the game Vice City. Sony’s vague answer, “The 20th anniversary is coming up, too,” made the GTA 6 community start spreading crazy rumours.

Since GTA 6 is said to take players back to Vice City, it would make sense for an announcement to be made on October 29, which is the 20th anniversary of the first GTA: Vice City game.

Many GTA fans are holding out hope that Sony knows something about the future of the series that the rest of us don’t.

