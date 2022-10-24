Steam surpasses all its records with 30 million concurrent users

Steam had 30,012,957 users logged in all at once on October 23.

The online video game marketplace and distribution service Steam has achieved new heights of success. At its peak, it had 30,012,957 users logged in all at once.

On the 23rd of October, when this recording was made,. Steam broke the news by releasing their own numbers, while SteamDB has a slightly higher score, at 30,032,005.

Ghana, the 48th most populous country in the world, is home to a disproportionately large number of users. People’s interest in Steam has been growing steadily over the past few years, but it has exploded after 2020.

During the Covid, when everyone was stuck inside due to the weather, this new kind of entertainment emerged. When compared to historical averages, the expansion is very remarkable.

It took 14 years for Steam to reach its high of 15 million concurrent users in 2017, but only another 5 years to double that number.

The 25 million user milestone on Steam was reached in January, setting a new record. This meteoric rise is evidence that individuals are more drawn to video games as their primary form of entertainment.

People’s interest in social media seems to have waned along with the development of video games, and now it seems that a greater proportion of the population would rather use that time playing video games.

With people’s growing enthusiasm for video games, new entrants to the business now have a better chance of finding success.

If they want to compete with steam, however, they’ll need to use something even more advanced. Let’s continue to revel in Steam’s success till then, though.

