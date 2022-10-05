Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Terrible Halloween-themed crossover coming to PUBG Mobile

Terrible Halloween-themed crossover coming to PUBG Mobile

Articles
Advertisement
Terrible Halloween-themed crossover coming to PUBG Mobile

Terrible Halloween-themed crossover coming to PuBG Mobile

Advertisement
  • Scary crossovers are also on the way, just in time for Halloween.
  • One of the first for this year is a crossover between PUBG and Dead by Daylight.
  • It will be launched later this month.
Advertisement

Scary crossovers are also on the way, just in time for Halloween. One of the first for this year is a crossover between PUBG Mobile and Dead by Daylight, which, because Dead by Daylight is a dark game, could make for a scary Halloween.

To now, all we have is confirmation that a PUBG Dead by Daylight crossover exists and will be launched later this month. Since this is a crossover for Halloween, you shouldn’t have to wait too long for more information. Since Halloween is only 28 days away, maybe you’ll play this in the next week or two.

Skins based on the Joker and Harley Quinn were added to PUBG during the game’s history thanks to the Suicide Squad.

There are a lot of Dead by Daylight characters that could be turned into PUBG skins, so this seems like a reasonable expectation for the crossover.

Resident Evil 2 ran into PUBG Mobile, which made a new game mode with zombies and the Bio-Organic Weapons from Resident Evil 2. (B.O.Ws).

It’s also possible that a limited-time holiday mode similar to Dead by Daylight’s 100-player mode may be added to PUBG as part of this crossover.

Advertisement

You might be driving down a residential street and kicking pumpkins with a mode. We only have the Twitter post to go on right now, so this is all just guesswork until we find out more about this strange pairing.

Also Read

Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG
Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds has banned the chargeback fraudsters for good. The company...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 2 wickets, clinch the ODI series
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 2 wickets, clinch the ODI series
PAK vs NZ: Usama Mir shines in debut ODI series
PAK vs NZ: Usama Mir shines in debut ODI series
Manchester City responded to Benjamin trial judgement with statement
Manchester City responded to Benjamin trial judgement with statement
SBP approves establishment of five digital banks
SBP approves establishment of five digital banks
Premier League: Newcastle FC might not keep Joelinton after drink-drive charge
Premier League: Newcastle FC might not keep Joelinton after drink-drive charge
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 281 runs in third ODI
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 281 runs in third ODI
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story