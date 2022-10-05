Terrible Halloween-themed crossover coming to PuBG Mobile

Scary crossovers are also on the way, just in time for Halloween.

One of the first for this year is a crossover between PUBG and Dead by Daylight.

It will be launched later this month.

To now, all we have is confirmation that a PUBG Dead by Daylight crossover exists and will be launched later this month. Since this is a crossover for Halloween, you shouldn’t have to wait too long for more information. Since Halloween is only 28 days away, maybe you’ll play this in the next week or two.

Skins based on the Joker and Harley Quinn were added to PUBG during the game’s history thanks to the Suicide Squad.

There are a lot of Dead by Daylight characters that could be turned into PUBG skins, so this seems like a reasonable expectation for the crossover.

Resident Evil 2 ran into PUBG Mobile, which made a new game mode with zombies and the Bio-Organic Weapons from Resident Evil 2. (B.O.Ws).

It’s also possible that a limited-time holiday mode similar to Dead by Daylight’s 100-player mode may be added to PUBG as part of this crossover.

You might be driving down a residential street and kicking pumpkins with a mode. We only have the Twitter post to go on right now, so this is all just guesswork until we find out more about this strange pairing.

