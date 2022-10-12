Advertisement
Today redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max: Review details

Today redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max: Review details

Articles
Today redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max: Review details
  • After the Indian government outlawed Free Fire, Garena released a “Max” version of the game.
  • Redeem codes can be used to get rewards like weapons, outfits, and more.
  • In exchange for redeem codes, users can purchase diamonds and gold in-game.
Garena In comparison to the original Free Fire, Free Fire Deluxe features updated visuals and a whole different set of game mechanics. After the Indian government outlawed Free Fire, it skyrocketed in popularity. So that customers had another option, the corporation released a “Max” version of the game.

Many different cosmetics, weapons, gems, and even pets can be purchased within the online game. Most of the time, these things cost money, but players can get them by using redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of 12 characters, including capital letters and numbers, and can be used to get free rewards like weapons, outfits, and more. Note that you can only get the Garena Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store.

The game’s creators keep adding new codes that players can use to get rewards every day. The company has also set up a separate website where players can go to redeem the codes.

As an aside, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass has been released for the online game Garena Free Fire Max. The news was tweeted out by the company’s official account.

Here are the today 13 October 2022 codes:

  1. YTF45BH67JNU
  2. 65432IUTFV2B
  3. 3H3SZYTX5RFV
  4. ABGVBCNJGOYK
  5. 6JM7UIOJ98GY
  6. FDTSRAEDQF12
  7. GHU4RTGYVFVB
  8. RNJ6YI7JCXKI
  9. 5QRD12F3BH4J
  10. 5IGUYH1NMKO9
  11. IHYGVXSA234T
  12. YGHBVDXFVBHJ
  13. IOI7Y6RFJMLO
  14. OI9TRDATFDCV
  15. HRJTGHBJ2VBG
  16. 3H3SZYTX5RFV
  17. FDTSRAEDQF12
  18. GHU4RTGYVFVB
  19. RNJ6Y17JCXKI
  20. 5QRD12F3BH4J
  21. 5IGUYH1NMKO9
  22. IHYGVXSA234T
  23. YGHBVDXFVBHJ
  24. 1017Y6RFJMLO
  25. ABGVBCNJGOYK
  26. 6JM7UIOJ98GY
  27. O19TRDATFDCV
  28. HRJTGHBJ2VBG

Players can receive items like the fire head hunting parachute, diamond vouchers, and the fire head loot crate from the rebel academy by redeeming codes.

Only the first 500 users will be able to redeem their incentive coupons. Time is of the essence, so use the codes immediately.

Codes can only be used once they’ve been redeemed at the game vault. The game lobby will soon feature a game wall. In exchange for redeem codes, users can purchase either gold or diamonds. They can use these diamonds and gold to purchase in-game stuff as well.

