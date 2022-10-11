Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wordle today October 12, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today October 12, 2022: Here’s answer

Articles
Advertisement
Wordle today October 12, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today October 12, 2022: Here’s answer

Advertisement

Today, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the answer to Wordle 480 is a little tricky. If they want to get the score, most players will have to look for help online. Since the word isn’t used very often, the players have to make good use of their chances if they want to get the score. We’re here to give all the possible hints to our readers so they can figure out the answer on their own and keep their score streak going.

This Wednesday, 12 October 2022, the answer to Wordle 480 contains many vowels, thus players should focus on those letters first. This will make it easy to find the other letter. Millions of people all over the world liked playing the word game on the web. It helps us learn new words in English and expand our vocabulary over time.

The rules of the word game are easy for most people to remember. To play the game, you have to go to the New York Times’ official website. At midnight, the puzzles are changed so that players can work on them in the morning.

12 October 2022 Wordle 480 Clues

    Advertisement
  1. The first letter of the word of the day for today is a vowel.
  2. In the answer for Wednesday, the same vowel is used twice.
  3. The O is the other vowel in today’s puzzle.
  4. The letter C is at the end of Wednesday’s word of the day.
  5. The puzzle for October 12 has the letter N in it.
Advertisement

Today’s Wordle 480 answer:

Are you ready to see what the answer is? We’ve told you all of the possible hints, so now it’s time to tell you the word of the day.

Here is the Wednesday, October 12, 2022 edition of Wordle 480’s daily word:

IONIC

Also Read

Wordle today October 10, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle today October 10, 2022: Here’s answer

Word guessing game Wordle is owned by the New York Times. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
La Liga: Ezequiel Ponce's goal contributed to draw match
La Liga: Ezequiel Ponce's goal contributed to draw match
Asjad Iqbal will compete Kyren Wilson on February 13
Asjad Iqbal will compete Kyren Wilson on February 13
Andy Murray triumphs over Berrettini at Australian Open
Andy Murray triumphs over Berrettini at Australian Open
Judd Trump won Masters tournament with 10-8 victory
Judd Trump won Masters tournament with 10-8 victory
Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open 2nd Round
Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open 2nd Round
Madison Landsman creates history with hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Madison Landsman creates history with hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story