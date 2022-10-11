Wordle today October 12, 2022: Here’s answer

Today, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the answer to Wordle 480 is a little tricky. If they want to get the score, most players will have to look for help online. Since the word isn’t used very often, the players have to make good use of their chances if they want to get the score. We’re here to give all the possible hints to our readers so they can figure out the answer on their own and keep their score streak going.

This Wednesday, 12 October 2022, the answer to Wordle 480 contains many vowels, thus players should focus on those letters first. This will make it easy to find the other letter. Millions of people all over the world liked playing the word game on the web. It helps us learn new words in English and expand our vocabulary over time.

The rules of the word game are easy for most people to remember. To play the game, you have to go to the New York Times’ official website. At midnight, the puzzles are changed so that players can work on them in the morning.

12 October 2022 Wordle 480 Clues

The first letter of the word of the day for today is a vowel. In the answer for Wednesday, the same vowel is used twice. The O is the other vowel in today's puzzle. The letter C is at the end of Wednesday's word of the day. The puzzle for October 12 has the letter N in it.

Today’s Wordle 480 answer:

Are you ready to see what the answer is? We’ve told you all of the possible hints, so now it’s time to tell you the word of the day.

Here is the Wednesday, October 12, 2022 edition of Wordle 480’s daily word:

IONIC

