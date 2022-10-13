Advertisement
Edition: English
Wordle today October 14, 2022: Here's answer

Articles
Wordle today October 14, 2022: Here's answer

  • If you’re stuck, see our hints and clues to help you solve the puzzle quickly.
  • The word of the day is simple.
  • Read on to check your answer and find out how you did.
Today, On Friday, 14 October 2022, solve Wordle 482. The word of the day is simple. If you’re stuck, see our hints and clues. The hints will help you solve the puzzle quickly and save your chances. Get Friday’s score.

Today, Friday, guess the Wordle 482 answer. The New York Times posts the word puzzles online, so anyone can play. Most players prefer the game since it’s easy to remember.

Wordle is a great tool for people to use to expand their vocabulary every day. Words with Friends is an online word game that might help them expand their English vocabulary.

14 October 2022 Wordle 482 Clues

  1. The letter F is the first letter of today’s word.
  2. The second letter in today’s answer is L.
  3. The word of the day contains two vowels.
  4. Friday’s solution begins with the letter R.

14 October 2022 Wordle 482 Daily Word

After reading the hints, you must have already known the answer. Read on to check your answer and find out how you did.

Players are asked to stop reading if they don’t want to know the word of the day. We don’t want to ruin the fun of finding the answer by telling you what it is.

Wordle 482 Answer

The Friday, October 14, 2022, Wordle 482 word of the day is listed below for anyone who wants to know:

FLOOR

