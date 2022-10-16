Wordle today October 17, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle is a game that tests your knowledge of the five-letter American English word.

Today, 17 October 2022, The correct answer for Wordle 485, which can be found below:

Wordle is a simple word game that has quickly gained in popularity due to the widespread dissemination of its results through social media. The goal is to figure out the five-letter American English word in no more than six guesses.

At first, there are no hints about what the word might be, but once you make a guess, the tiles will change colour to tell you more about the letters in the word. Grey, yellow, or green are the three colours that the tiles could change to.

Grey means that the letter you guessed isn’t in the word at all, so don’t use it when you guess again. Yellow means that the letter is in the word, but not where you have it right now. Green is the colour you want to see because it means you guessed the right letter and put it in the right place.

The game also has a hard mode where you have to use any correctly guessed letters from the row before every time you make a guess. You may already do this, but with this mode, you won’t be able to guess a word that contains the possible letters to help you solve the Wordle. If you find it too hard, you can always turn it off during the game.

Wordle 485 Tips and Clues: 17 October 2022

Hint 1: It starts with a T.

2nd hint: It starts with a S.

Hint 3: The word today has two vowels.

Hint 4: A big beer mug made of clay.

Wordle 485 Today’s Answer: October 17, 2022

Here’s how I solved Wordle 485 today in just three tries. I started by guessing the word “AUDIO,” which is usually my first guess, and this put the I in the right place.

Since I didn’t know what other letters were in the word, I tried to guess a word with different letters. The first word that came to mind was “LYRIC,” but neither of these letters are in the answer. Then I thought, “I need to guess a word that starts with an E.” The next word I thought of is the answer to Wordle 485:

STEIN!