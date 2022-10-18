Wordle today October 19, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle is a word puzzle game created by Josh Wardle.

Players only have six chances to find the correct five-letter word of the day.

Wordle is a word puzzle game created by Josh Wardle, and we have the answers to levels 487 and beyond to help you beat the game. Before solving today’s level, players need to remember that they only have six chances to find the correct five-letter word of the day.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022’s word of the day is not a rare word, but some players might get stuck trying to figure it out. So, we’re here to help dedicated Wordle players keep their daily winning streak by giving them hints and clues. At the end of this article, we will also give the answer to players who did not figure out the puzzle today.

Tricks to solve Wordle 487 on October 19

Q begins today’s Wordle answer. Wordle 487 ends with K. Advertisement Today’s Wordle answer has ‘I’ and ‘U’. The Wordle 487 word of the day is weird, uncommon, odd, and strange.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Wordle 487 Answer

Players that failed Wordle 487 should not be discouraged. We’ll answer as promised. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Wordle 487’s answer is: QUIRK

