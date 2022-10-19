Advertisement
date 2022-10-19
Wordle today October 20, 2022: Here's answer

Wordle today October 20, 2022: Here’s answer
  • Tricks to solve Wordle 488 on October 20, 2022.
  • Players get only six chances per day to guess the 5-letter daily word.
  • If you don’t guess the word within the allotted time, you lose.
Help me find the word of  today October 20, 2022 by completing Wordle 488. Today’s word of the day, like most, won’t be easy to crack, but we have some incredible hints and clues that will make the puzzle a piece of cake.

Users, especially those who are curious in and eager to expand their command of the English language, may find themselves engrossed in Wordle, a puzzle game with considerable staying power.

Let’s quickly review the game’s rules before we get started. The player gets only 6 chances per day to correctly guess the 5-letter daily word. If you don’t guess the word within the allotted time, you lose. Let’s not waste any more time; the game must begin.

Tricks to solve Wordle 488 on October 20

  1. D begins today’s Wordle.
  2. M concludes Wordle 488.
  3. Today’s Wordle has no repeated letters.
  4. Wordle 488 has ‘E’ and ‘I’.
  5. The solution is a blue, thick fabric.

Wednesday, October 20, 2022, Wordle 488 Answer

Players that failed Wordle 488 should not be discouraged. We’ll answer. Thursday, October 20, 2022’s Wordle 488 answer is: DENIM

