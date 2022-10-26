Wordle today October 27, 2022: Here’s answer

Everybody can play the puzzle now that it’s posted on The New York Times’s website.

Thursday, October 27, 2022, Wordle 495 has a simple answer. This is a word that we use frequently, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to guess. Everybody can play the puzzle now that it’s posted on The New York Times’s website.

Thursday's problem requires a review of the guidelines before it can be solved. Players receive points if they correctly predict a five-letter word within six attempts.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, and it’s a free, fun word game you can play on the web. The New York Times is now the official owner and operator of the league. The game can only be accessed through the official website, so head on over to nytimes.com to participate.

Daily updates at midnight give avid players a head start on the day, with fresh problems for the popular online word game.

On Thursday, the score will be posted for all players to see. Learn more about the 27 October Wordle 495 solution by reading our provided hints and clues.

Today, October 27, 2022, Wordle gives you 495 hints and clues

C starts today’s word. Vowels follow the day’s word. Thursday’s response has two letters. Y ends today’s word.

Today is Thursday, October 27, 2022, the answer to Wordle 495

To wrap up, we’ll provide our readers the ultimate answer. Those eager for the Wordle solution can keep reading. If you’re still attempting to figure out the solution, you shouldn’t read this.

On Thursday, October 27th, the answer to Wordle 495 can be found here: CARRY

