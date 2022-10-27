Wordle today October 28, 2022: Here’s answer

On this day in 2022, Friday, October 28th, you can give finding the answer to Wordle 496 a shot.

Clues and hints will aid you in guessing the correct letters.

You can only participate in the game by going to the New York Times’s website.

Wordle has recently begun producing very simple phrases, making it easy for regular players to obtain their scores.

In order to succeed at the online word game, players must first utilise careful thought, followed by luck. Those who correctly guess the word on Friday will be rewarded. Everyone needs to work toward achieving the score.

On October 28th, 2022, we will assist you in finding the solution to Wordle 496. To aid you in guessing the correct letters, please read the hints and clues we have supplied.

Every day, every Wordle participant hopes to be the first to correctly guess the daily word. They are constantly striving to improve their scores and acquire new vocabulary. When you need assistance, we will be here to provide it.

October 28, 2022, Wordle 496 Clues & Hints

Today's solution begins with S. Today's word has a vowel third letter. Friday's answer's fourth letter is a vowel. K concludes the daily word.

Here is the answer to Wordle 496 for October 28, 2022

Inquiring minds want to know, “Are you ready to hear the Friday answer?” Those of you who are interested in today’s Wordle solution should keep reading.

For those who are interested, here is the answer to Wordle 496 for Friday, October 28, 2022: SNEAK

