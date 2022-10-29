Wordle today October 29, 2022: Here’s answer

Players must prepare to solve Wordle 497 on Saturday.

Clues and hints are provided to assist you in solving the puzzle.

The answer is provided in the text below.

Advertisement

Wordle returns with a brand-new word of today on a fresh day. Players must prepare to solve Wordle 497 on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The Saturday crossword puzzle may appear difficult to a few players since the word is uncommon or seldom used. There is no cause for concern, as we are here to assist you in solving the puzzle. Today, we hope that every player will learn a new phrase.

You have only six opportunities to solve Wordle 497 on Saturday,29th October 2022. So as to make the most of their limited opportunities, players should read the hints and clues provided. Noting that keeping a scoring streak in an online word game is difficult is essential. One must be watchful.

October 29, 2022, Wordle 497 Clues & Hints

Today’s word begins with L. Advertisement Saturday’s answer is the same. To get the score, guess the two vowels first.

Wordle 497 Answer today, October 29, 2022

Here, finally, is the solution to Wordle 497 that many of our readers have been waiting for. If you’re in a bind, read on to find today’s ultimate answer.

The answer to Saturday, October 29, 2022’s Wordle 497 is provided in the text below.

Advertisement

LIBEL

Also Read Wordle today October 28, 2022: Here’s answer On this day in 2022, Friday, October 28th, you can give finding...