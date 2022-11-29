EA has implemented AI system to monitor player actions

System would use artificial intelligence to sift through massive amounts of data.

EA’s patent is just for the time being, but it is interesting to observe the company’s current line of thought.

Since Electronic Arts has had enough of its customers befriending their enemies, it has implemented measures to stop the practice.

The goal of the company’s latest patent, entitled “Detecting Collusion in Online Games,” is to identify and punish individuals on opposing teams who collude unfairly before they can ruin the game for everyone.

For the purpose of determining whether or not players are colluding in-game, the system in question would employ artificial intelligence to sift through massive amounts of data.

Information outside of games that you have purchased is also fair game if it is held by EA. The game’s AI will take into account factors such as whether you and an opponent are in the same guild in another EA game, have previously chatted with each other, or are friends on the social networks you’ve connected to the game.

This is incredibly useful in games because it allows developers to “reward players differently depending on their in-game behavior and to respond to changes in their behavior in near real-time.”

Take a look at these few instances to see what I mean. Consider talking to a non-player character in Skyrim. If the AI notices that you frequently use a sword, it may assume that you are well-known as a swordsman and address you as such. The NPC may run away instead of talking to you if you have a history of killing innocents.

