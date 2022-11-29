Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
EA has implemented AI system to monitor player actions

EA has implemented AI system to monitor player actions

Articles
Advertisement
EA has implemented AI system to monitor player actions

EA has implemented AI system to monitor player actions

Advertisement
  • System would use artificial intelligence to sift through massive amounts of data.
  • EA’s patent is just for the time being, but it is interesting to observe the company’s current line of thought.

Since Electronic Arts has had enough of its customers befriending their enemies, it has implemented measures to stop the practice.

Advertisement

The goal of the company’s latest patent, entitled “Detecting Collusion in Online Games,” is to identify and punish individuals on opposing teams who collude unfairly before they can ruin the game for everyone.

For the purpose of determining whether or not players are colluding in-game, the system in question would employ artificial intelligence to sift through massive amounts of data.

Information outside of games that you have purchased is also fair game if it is held by EA. The game’s AI will take into account factors such as whether you and an opponent are in the same guild in another EA game, have previously chatted with each other, or are friends on the social networks you’ve connected to the game.

This is incredibly useful in games because it allows developers to “reward players differently depending on their in-game behavior and to respond to changes in their behavior in near real-time.”

Take a look at these few instances to see what I mean. Consider talking to a non-player character in Skyrim. If the AI notices that you frequently use a sword, it may assume that you are well-known as a swordsman and address you as such. The NPC may run away instead of talking to you if you have a history of killing innocents.

It is important to remember that this is just a patent for the time being, and that businesses regularly grant patents for unused systems and concepts. Even still, it’s interesting to observe the current line of thought at EA.

Advertisement

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is November 29, 2022- Get Reward
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is November 29, 2022- Get Reward

Garena Promo Codes offer a free Fire redeem code today, November 29,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Argentina vs Australia Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Argentina vs Australia Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: USA vs Netherlands Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: USA vs Netherlands Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands vs USA 3-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands vs USA 3-1
Galle Gladiators' owners are thrilled about the third Lanka Premier League season.
Galle Gladiators' owners are thrilled about the third Lanka Premier League season.
Muhammad Waseem's defiant hit sends New York Strikers to final in T10 League
Muhammad Waseem's defiant hit sends New York Strikers to final in T10 League
Cameroon head coach Song is ecstatic following his team's historic victory over Brazil
Cameroon head coach Song is ecstatic following his team's historic victory over Brazil
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story