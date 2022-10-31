God of War Ragnarok spoilers emerge online

Advertisement
  • A U.S. store is being accused of selling the game weeks early.
  • Some users are choosing to go into the experience without the protection of a non-disclosure agreement.
  • The majority of tweets read “be careful, God of War spoilers are out”.
The’street date’ for the video game God of War: Ragnarok was October 3, but a store in the United States is being accused of selling the game weeks early. That’s why some players are choosing to go into the experience without the protection of a non-disclosure agreement or a promise not to reveal any plot points.

Some reviewers mistakenly shared their screenshots online; while some of them may have revealed plot details, the vast majority were simply beautiful.

Meanwhile, developers Santa Monica Studio have published a statement encouraging everyone to be mindful of fans who don’t want the game spoiled, but also to try to stay off much of the internet for the next week. Some YouTube videos have millions of views.

The majority of tweets read “be careful, God of War spoilers are out,” but the actual muck can be found on YouTube, where players who got their hands on the game early have uploaded full fights and scenes.

Social media platforms were inundated with spoilers in the form of images, GIFs, and videos, and the leaks had reached a critical stage. This leak is far larger than the ones that happened earlier in the month, and it relates directly to the game’s major, epic story.

