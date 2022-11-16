Wordle today November 17, 2022: Here’s answer

Today, November 17th, 2022, is the day to figure out the answer to Wordle 516.

No changes have been made to the game’s fundamental rules.

Players have just six chances to correctly identify the five-letter word.

Today, November 17th, 2022, is the day to figure out the answer to Wordle 516. Many participants strive to keep their winning streak alive by consistently providing correct answers in the online word game.

On days when the problems are particularly tough, that can be a real test of your mental fortitude. An otherwise intractable phrase can be easily solved with the aid of hints and clues. It is our pleasure to assist you in solving the problems.

On this Thursday, November 17th, Wordle has selected the not-so-easy word 516 as its daily challenge. This, however, does not rule out the possibility of a successful resolution by the participants.

17 November 2022 Wordle 516 Clues

Thursday’s word starts with G. Today’s answer is a vowel. Today’s third letter is L. Thursday, November 17’s answer is H.

Wordle 516 Answer November 17, 2022

Get ready to hear the answer if you couldn’t figure out Thursday’s puzzle. Now that all hints, clues, and the bonus hint have been provided, it is time to reveal the daily Wordle solution.

Here is the answer to today’s Wordle 516, posted on Thursday, November 17th, 2022:

GULCH

