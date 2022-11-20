Wordle today November 21, 2022: Here’s answer

The guessing game owned by the New York Times has maintained its dominance despite the emergence of many competitors.

Wordle has been popular since 2022. Millions of people keep coming back to the popular word game every day in the hopes of continuing its unbeaten streak.

Those unbeatable streaks could be jeopardised by Wordle problems that are unexpectedly challenging, driving some players to resort to desperate methods.

November 21,2022 Wordle Answer hint

It starts with A.

Literally, it’s a truthful remark used to argue or infer.

November 21,2022 Wordle answer 520

If you are still interested in knowing what Wordle’s word of the day is, then I will tell you now:

AXIOM

