Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wordle today November 29, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 29, 2022: Here’s answer

Articles
Advertisement
Wordle today November 29, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 29, 2022: Here’s answer

Advertisement
  • The online word game Wordle releases a different word each day.
  • The answer to the daily word can be guessed by focusing on the vowels.
  • To win, players must make strategic decisions and capitalise on opportunities.
Advertisement

The gamers of the Wordle interactive web-based word game will be fooled by a different word every day. The challenge for today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, is Wordle’s 528th daily word.

Since we keep hearing this term virtually every day, the answer for Tuesday is too obvious. To win, players must make strategic decisions and capitalise on opportunities. We’re willing to lend a hand.

Today, November 29, 2022, the answer to Wordle 528’s daily word can be guessed by focusing on the vowels. There are only six tries available for the player to solve the challenge.

Those who can find the words within the given probabilities will have little trouble racking up points. Keeping your senses on high alert is crucial.

As long as you pay attention to the clues, you should be able to make the most of your opportunities. To help our readers who are hooked on the online word game Wordle, we publish daily hints and clues for the game.

29 November 2022 Wordle 528 Clues

Advertisement
  • Tuesday’s answer begins with the letter C.
  • The daily word starts with L.
  • Today’s solution includes two vowels.
  • Today’s word ends with M.
Advertisement

29 November 2022 Wordle 528 Answer

If you’re having trouble figuring out the term, read on to get the answer. We are confident that the vast majority of our readers have already figured out the solution because it is so simple and widespread.

Here is the answer to today’s Wordle 528, for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

CLAIM

Also Read

Wordle today November 25, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle today November 25, 2022: Here’s answer

Clues and hints for the Wordle 524 Puzzle for November 25th, 2022....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Argentina vs Australia Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Argentina vs Australia Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: USA vs Netherlands Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: USA vs Netherlands Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands vs USA 3-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands vs USA 3-1
Galle Gladiators' owners are thrilled about the third Lanka Premier League season.
Galle Gladiators' owners are thrilled about the third Lanka Premier League season.
Muhammad Waseem's defiant hit sends New York Strikers to final in T10 League
Muhammad Waseem's defiant hit sends New York Strikers to final in T10 League
Cameroon head coach Song is ecstatic following his team's historic victory over Brazil
Cameroon head coach Song is ecstatic following his team's historic victory over Brazil
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story