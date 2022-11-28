Wordle today November 29, 2022: Here’s answer

The online word game Wordle releases a different word each day.

The answer to the daily word can be guessed by focusing on the vowels.

To win, players must make strategic decisions and capitalise on opportunities.

The gamers of the Wordle interactive web-based word game will be fooled by a different word every day. The challenge for today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, is Wordle’s 528th daily word.

Since we keep hearing this term virtually every day, the answer for Tuesday is too obvious. To win, players must make strategic decisions and capitalise on opportunities. We’re willing to lend a hand.

Today, November 29, 2022, the answer to Wordle 528’s daily word can be guessed by focusing on the vowels. There are only six tries available for the player to solve the challenge.

Those who can find the words within the given probabilities will have little trouble racking up points. Keeping your senses on high alert is crucial.

As long as you pay attention to the clues, you should be able to make the most of your opportunities. To help our readers who are hooked on the online word game Wordle, we publish daily hints and clues for the game.

29 November 2022 Wordle 528 Clues

Tuesday’s answer begins with the letter C.

Today’s solution includes two vowels.

Today’s word ends with M.

29 November 2022 Wordle 528 Answer

If you’re having trouble figuring out the term, read on to get the answer. We are confident that the vast majority of our readers have already figured out the solution because it is so simple and widespread.

Here is the answer to today’s Wordle 528, for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

CLAIM

