Assassin’s Creed: Mirage promises to offer very different adventure

Mirage promises a unique Assassin’s Creed experience.

Focuses on Basim Ibn Ishaq, the protagonist of Valhalla, and transports players to Baghdad.

New game will place a premium on stealth and exploration on a more personal scale.

Advertisement

The following instalment in the Assassin’s Creed series will be called Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. It’s a more classic take on the series that moves the action to Baghdad.

From what we’ve seen so far, Mirage promises to offer a very different adventure, one that places a premium on stealth and exploration on a more personal scale.

Include the cast of Assassin’s Creed Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will return the series to its roots by focusing on Basim Ibn Ishaq, the protagonist of Valhalla, and transporting players to Baghdad 20 years before the events of Valhalla.

This means a more confined game world and a fresh emphasis on stealth and assassination techniques. What we’ve seen so far suggests that it has more in common with the original game than any of the recent entries.

Many Assassin’s Creed fans may be relieved to hear this, as they have noticed a drift away from the series’ original gameplay elements.

It remains to be seen if they can successfully land, but things are looking up. Here on this page, you’ll discover all the most up-to-date information and speculation on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Everything you need to know is listed here.

Advertisement

Also Read Ubisoft future Assassin’s Creed game will be called Mirage Information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward Showcase. The game is...