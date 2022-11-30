Advertisement
Wordle today December 1, 2022: Here’s answer

Articles
  • The global appeal of the online word game Wordle is reflected in its success in India.
  • The solution to Wordle 530 for this Thursday is deceptively straightforward.
  • There are few vowels and no repeated letter patterns. Players need to be strategic in taking chances in the online game.
Today, Thursday, December 1, 2022, players can begin working on the solution to Wordle 530. The global appeal of the online word game is reflected in its success in India.

Many people all throughout the country participate in the online word game. Fans of the game can’t wait for the puzzles to be refreshed at midnight so they can work on them and get their new scores. The New York Times website (nytimes.com) is where you may find the most recent Wordle puzzle updates.

The solution to Wordle 530 for this Thursday is deceptively straightforward. There are few vowels and no repeated letter patterns.

Players need to be strategic in taking chances in the online game to maximise their score. No matter how challenging the word may be on Thursday, they will only have six opportunities to get it right.

Thursday, 1 December 2022 Wordle 530 Clues

  1. The answer for today starts with M.
  2. Thursday’s word of the day contains a vowel.
  3. Today’s answer contains a mix of letters, so be careful.
  4. It ends with Y.

Today, December 1, 2022, Wordle 530 Answer

If you’re a player and you want to know the Wordle solution, read on! The time has come to provide our patient readers the day’s final clue.

To start out Thursday, December 1, 2022, here is Wordle 530’s word of the day:

MUSTY

