Wordle today December 6, 2022: Here’s answer

Daily wordle improves your vocabulary and brainpower.

We updated this page daily with a new word, hints, and answers.

The final answer to this NY Wordle game is now available.

Advertisement

Wordle today December 6, 2022: Check the most awaited Wordle 535 solution with all possible hints and clues. We’ll provide you hints so you can guess the solution.

If not, keep reading to find the 5 letter words of the day. We updated this page daily with a new word, hints, and answers.

If you’ve tried every word you can think of and still can’t solve wordle, try the clues below. If not, we’ve included the 5 letters today solution with meaning at the end of the post.

Wordle 535 hints for December 6, 2022

Today’s wordle comprises two vowels and three consonants. Advertisement Today’s wordle begins with a vowel. In today’s wordle world, there are no duplicate letters. Today’s New York Times Word synonym is “Gemstone.” I bought ____ ring for my wife.

Today’s Wordle 535 Answer

Advertisement

Solve today’s NY Times Wordle Game and then read the remainder of the article since playing without attempting is pointless.

You conduct mental workouts regularly despite not knowing the solution. Daily wordle improves your vocabulary and brainpower.

Before I reveal the spoiler, I’ll tell you that we’ve included some tips at the end of the piece.

Spoiler Warning!!! The final answer to this NY Wordle game is now available. So the word for today is given below.

AMBER

Also Read Wordle today December 5, 2022: Here’s answer Wordle has gone viral owing of its simplicity and popularity on social...