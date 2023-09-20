Dead by Daylight Developers launch Anti-Camping Feature

In the latest Developer Update for the October Midchapter.

Behavior Interactive addresses two contentious features.

This encourages Killers to use her drones in chases instead.

Dead by Daylight, a renowned horror video game, has earned its place as a unique multiplayer experience with iconic characters and gameplay improvements. However, certain aspects of the game have caused frustration among players.

In the latest Developer Update for the October Midchapter, Behaviour Interactive addresses two contentious features in the current version of Dead by Daylight: hook camping and generator camping by The Skull Merchant. With the upcoming Public Test Build on the horizon, significant changes are planned to address these issues.

Hook camping, where Killers linger near hooked Survivors, has been a strategy used by some Killers to secure kills. This can punish altruistic Survivors trying to help their teammates, leading to stale gameplay. To combat this, developers are introducing an anti-face-camping mechanic. When a Killer stands near a hook, a meter gradually fills for the hooked Survivor. The closer the Killer, the faster it fills, while having more nearby Survivors slows it down. At maximum, the camped Survivor can safely unhook themselves, even during stage two, but this ability won’t work in the Endgame Collapse.

The Skull Merchant, introduced in March, has brought a different form of camping known as “three-genning.” This involves the Skull Merchant guarding three closely placed generators excessively, leading to long games with minimal generator progress. In response, Behaviour is making several changes to The Skull Merchant’s Eyes in the Sky power to limit her generator camping ability, encouraging Killers to use her drones in chases instead. Among these changes is the drones no longer detecting stationary Survivors, ensuring those working on generators and cleansing totems are safe from camping.

While these changes are welcomed by the community, their effectiveness in altering gameplay remains to be seen. Players eagerly await the implementation of these new features to enhance the Dead by Daylight experience.

