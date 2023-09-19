Genshin Impact launches three new Promotional Codes

The ongoing Genshin Impact 4.0 update has introduced three new characters.

Each of these codes offers similar rewards.

Neuvillette is set to make his debut in the first half of Genshin Impact version 4.1.

Genshin Impact has unveiled three new promotional codes that offer valuable in-game rewards to aid players in enhancing their playable characters. The game regularly updates its roster of playable characters with each new game update, and with the recent addition of a major new region, players can look forward to plenty of fresh content in the upcoming months.

Lyney and Lynette were introduced in the first part of the update, while the four-star Cryo user Freminet is part of the current Limited Character Banner, which also features Zhongli and Tartaglia as five-star characters.

A player has shared three new promotional codes on the Genshin Impact subreddit. Each of these codes offers similar rewards, including 10,000 Mora and 10 Adventurers’ XP books. While some fans may be disappointed that the rewards do not include any Primogems, others acknowledge that the free Mora and XP can be quite useful, especially for leveling up newer characters. Primogems are considered the primary currency in the game, as they are used to purchase Intertwined and Acquaint Fates, which are used for obtaining new characters and weapons. To claim these new rewards, players need to enter the following codes:

MT8PCZYVG2T5

NA9NDHHCZKTD

During the recent Special Program event for Genshin Impact version 4.1, exciting news emerged about the addition of two new playable characters in the upcoming update. One of them is Neuvillette, who has already made appearances in the game through various cutscenes in the ongoing storyline. Rumors suggest that he is among the most formidable characters in the Fontaine region, a fact further reinforced by his victory over Tartaglia, one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers.

In terms of his in-game abilities, Neuvillette is anticipated to be a potent DPS character. His unique abilities revolve around an enhanced Charged Attack, allowing him to unleash a powerful beam that inflicts area-of-effect (AoE) Hydro damage. On the other hand, his colleague Wriothesley, who wields a Catalyst, specializes in close combat and is confirmed to be the game’s first Cryo catalyst user.

This revelation has sparked excitement among fans, who see Neuvillette as a potential top choice for players aiming to build a team that capitalizes on potent Cryo elemental reactions like Melt and Frozen. Neuvillette is set to make his debut in the first half of Genshin Impact version 4.1, while Wriothesley is scheduled to arrive in the second part of the update.

