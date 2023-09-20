Genshin Impact leak launches Arlecchino game Model

A recent leak has shed light on a new character named Arlecchino.

A recent leak has shed light on a new character named Arlecchino, who is set to make her debut in the game in the coming months. The arrival of the highly anticipated Fontaine nation has brought with it a slew of iconic characters, including the magician duo Lyney and Lynette, as well as the Hydro Archon Furina.

Arlecchino is one of these new characters and is a member of the notorious Fatui organization, where she holds the title of Harbinger. While she hasn’t officially appeared in the game yet, she has made appearances in teaser videos for Fontaine, including the latest trailer for Genshin Impact version 4.1.

A recent post on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit has unveiled the in-game model of Arlecchino. Fans have noticed that she carries a Vision on her back, which is surprising since Fatui Harbingers typically use Delusions to manipulate elemental energy. Delusions are artificial Visions created in Snezhnaya, although not much is known about them. Despite this, many fans speculate that Arlecchino may be a Pyro user based on her design, which features multiple red elements. While some had hoped she would be a sword user, there are rumors suggesting that she will wield a polearm.

According to the latest rumors, Arlecchino is considered the fourth most powerful Fatui Harbinger, potentially making her the most formidable adversary the Traveler has encountered in the storyline. It’s been confirmed in Genshin Impact’s official storyline that Arlecchino originally hails from the Hydro nation and runs the House of Hearts orphanage in Snezhnaya.

A recent quest revealed that the recently introduced characters Lyney and Lynette were once residents of this orphanage, with Lynette having been rescued by Arlecchino at some point. Arlecchino’s abilities have been described as “puppeteering,” suggesting she may have the power to control various types of elemental lifeforms. It’s worth noting that while these leaks are exciting, Arlecchino won’t be joining the playable roster anytime soon.

In addition to the Arlecchino news, a live stream event confirmed that the upcoming Genshin Impact update 4.1 will introduce two new Catalyst users, Wriothesley and Neuvillette. Following HoYoverse’s character release schedule, version 4.2 is expected to bring Fontaine’s Hydro Archon Furina, and it’s unlikely that Arlecchino will be included in the same update.

