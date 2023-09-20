Genshin Impact players introduce Shouki No Kami Armor Replica

A dedicated Genshin Impact fan has created a remarkable real-life replica.

A dedicated Genshin Impact fan has created a remarkable real-life replica of the armor worn by one of the game’s most popular foes, Shouki No Kami. In the game’s official lore, this formidable boss possesses the power to challenge Teyvat’s deities and is known as an artificial divinity crafted using the combined strength of Sumeru’s six Darshans.

Players can currently relive their battles against this formidable adversary by venturing into the domain called “Shouki No Kami The Prodigal,” situated to the southeast of Sumeru city. The Genshin Impact community has gained a reputation for its creative endeavors in bringing the game’s world to life by crafting replicas of some of its most iconic elements.

A player has shared an impressive real-world rendition of the renowned Shouki No Kami weekly boss. The post garnered significant attention within the community, amassing nearly 500 upvotes on Genshin Impact’s primary subreddit, with many fans commending the meticulous attention to detail. Shouki No Kami is often considered one of the best boss battles in Genshin Impact, featuring a plethora of iconic animations and visual effects. This acclaim is hardly surprising, as it was arguably the most pivotal event in the entire Sumeru arc. Notably, Shouki No Kami was once under the control of a former Fatui Harbinger, Scaramouche, who now goes by the name Wanderer.

Despite initially being portrayed as a primary antagonist in the Sumeru storyline, Wanderer later came to the rescue of the Traveler and Paimon during a life-threatening encounter. It was at this point that he acquired an Anemo Vision, despite his prior affiliation as an Electro user. He’s not the only playable character with his own boss domain, as players can also face other Harbingers, such as Tartaglia, better known as Childe, and the Inazuma Archon Raiden Shogun.

There’s a strong likelihood that players will soon encounter a new boss battle featuring another Harbinger, Arlecchino, who has been confirmed as one of the primary antagonists in Fontaine. Fans are hopeful that, akin to Wanderer and Childe, Arlecchino might eventually become a playable character following an epic boss encounter.

Arlecchino won’t be the sole Harbinger making an appearance in Fontaine, as previous rumors have suggested that she’ll be accompanied by Columbina. This character has been revealed in a previous trailer and possesses the ability to manipulate Ruin Machines.

