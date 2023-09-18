Marvel’s Avengers Game is now available on low price

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available for just $3.99.

Gamers have a fantastic opportunity to snag Marvel’s Avengers at an incredibly low price as Square Enix prepares to remove the game from digital storefronts after ending support for it earlier this year. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, known for their successful Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, Marvel’s Avengers hit the scene in September 2020 to a lukewarm reception. The slow release of new heroes and story expansions over the following months and years further hindered the game’s success as a continuously evolving title.

This online co-op-focused action game features Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and faced substantial criticism for its lackluster live service model and a roadmap that was frequently delayed. This left players who were expecting a service-style experience disappointed. Earlier this year, just a bit over two years since the game’s launch, Square Enix announced that Crystal Dynamics would cease support for Marvel’s Avengers and that it would be removed from digital stores in September. The game’s final update arrived in March, generously unlocking most of the skins and cosmetic items for all players.

As Square Enix prepares to delist Marvel’s Avengers on September 30, they’re offering Marvel enthusiasts one last chance to purchase the game at a remarkable discount. Marvel’s Avengers is currently available for just $3.99 on the PlayStation and Xbox stores, as well as on Steam. Interestingly, the game’s definitive edition is still purchasable on the Xbox store for $39.99.

With Crystal Dynamics moving on to new projects like the upcoming Tomb Raider game and assisting Xbox’s The Initiative with Perfect Dark, it’s understandable that support for Marvel’s Avengers has come to an end. The game had its moment but didn’t maintain long-term interest. However, Square Enix is committed to keeping the game playable in some capacity, and it offers a compelling story with all the expansions and post-launch heroes available for free. So, for Marvel fans, grabbing Marvel’s Avengers for $3.99 before its permanent removal is a great deal.

Marvel’s Avengers is one of several live service titles that have been discontinued and removed from digital stores in recent years. With games like Destiny 2, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, and Apex Legends continuing to dominate the live service landscape, it’s incredibly challenging for new titles in this genre to establish themselves, even with a massive IP like Marvel. Rocksteady’s upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, appears to be aiming for what Marvel’s Avengers attempted. Time will tell if it can find long-term success and build a dedicated player base or if it will face a similar fate as Marvel’s Avengers, soon to be delisted.

