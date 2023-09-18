New game on Steam is free to download for a limited time

“We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip” to your Steam library.

A new game, “We Were Here Expeditions: The Friendship,” is up for grabs on Steam for free right now, but you’ll need to act fast. Steam occasionally offers special deals where you can add a game to your library at no cost, as long as you do so within a specified timeframe.

Throughout this year, Steam users have had the chance to snag several games for free. For instance, “Dungeon of the Endless” was given away in July, and “Field of Glory 2” was up for grabs in June 2023. “We Were Here Expeditions: The Friendship,” which was recently released, joins this list of free titles, and you’ve got a reasonable window of time to claim it.

You can add “We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip” to your Steam library for free until October 13. This game, officially launched on September 14, has garnered a “Very Positive” rating on Steam with over 2,700 reviews, suggesting that it’s well-received among users playing it on PC.

The game places a strong emphasis on teamwork, communication, and trust, as players must rely on their partners to overcome its challenges. According to the game’s description on the Steam page, a distress call leads two players to a deserted island where they encounter a mysterious boat ride in an abandoned amusement park. Throughout the game, players will solve puzzles and be evaluated on their puzzle-solving abilities.

It’s worth noting that “We Were Here Expeditions: The Friendship” is a co-op-only game, and both players will need a PC-compatible microphone. You can also check out the system requirements on Steam, which specify a minimum requirement of a GTX 1060 6GB to play the game.

Apart from Steam, PC gamers can also find free games on various other platforms. For instance, “911 Operator” is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store, and “Out of Line” and “The Forest Quartet” will be offered for free from September 21 to September 28.

