Plans for the Next-Generation Xbox Console leaked

Information about the upcoming Xbox console has been leaked as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s legal battle with Microsoft. This legal dispute stems from Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which has raised concerns about potential industry monopolies. The resulting courtroom discussions have revealed internal emails and chat messages dating back to May 2022, shedding light on various unannounced plans and discussions within Microsoft.

One of the significant revelations from the FTC’s findings is related to Microsoft’s potential next console, expected to launch in 2028. This console may follow a console/handheld hybrid model similar to Nintendo’s successful Switch. It aims to leverage cloud technology to offer more immersive and innovative gaming experiences beyond traditional hardware limitations.

The technical specifications for this unnamed Xbox console include either an ARM64 or x64 AMD Zen6 processor paired with an AMD Navi 5/RDNA 5 GPU. Graphics enhancements will involve next-generation DirectX ray tracing, micro polygon rendering optimizations, machine learning-based super-resolution, and an extensibility model for faster development and innovation. Additionally, Microsoft plans to include a streamlined operating system priced at under $99.

It’s important to note that much of this information comes from discussions among corporate executives over a year ago, and plans for the next Xbox console may have evolved since then. However, it appears that Microsoft is exploring a blend of traditional hardware and cloud technology for its upcoming gaming platform.

