Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Plans for the Next-Generation Xbox Console leaked

Plans for the Next-Generation Xbox Console leaked

Articles
Advertisement
Plans for the Next-Generation Xbox Console leaked

Plans for the Next-Generation Xbox Console leaked

Advertisement
  • Xbox console has been leaked as part of the Federal Trade Commission.
  • The resulting courtroom discussions have revealed internal emails.
  • It appears that Microsoft is exploring a blend of traditional hardware.
Advertisement

Information about the upcoming Xbox console has been leaked as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s legal battle with Microsoft. This legal dispute stems from Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which has raised concerns about potential industry monopolies. The resulting courtroom discussions have revealed internal emails and chat messages dating back to May 2022, shedding light on various unannounced plans and discussions within Microsoft.

One of the significant revelations from the FTC’s findings is related to Microsoft’s potential next console, expected to launch in 2028. This console may follow a console/handheld hybrid model similar to Nintendo’s successful Switch. It aims to leverage cloud technology to offer more immersive and innovative gaming experiences beyond traditional hardware limitations.

The technical specifications for this unnamed Xbox console include either an ARM64 or x64 AMD Zen6 processor paired with an AMD Navi 5/RDNA 5 GPU. Graphics enhancements will involve next-generation DirectX ray tracing, micro polygon rendering optimizations, machine learning-based super-resolution, and an extensibility model for faster development and innovation. Additionally, Microsoft plans to include a streamlined operating system priced at under $99.

It’s important to note that much of this information comes from discussions among corporate executives over a year ago, and plans for the next Xbox console may have evolved since then. However, it appears that Microsoft is exploring a blend of traditional hardware and cloud technology for its upcoming gaming platform.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Xbox launch new S series console
Xbox launch new S series console

Microsoft doubled its system memory from 512GB to 1TB. This new Xbox...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Esports & Gaming News News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story