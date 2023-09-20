Pokemon players shares new ghost version of Sudowoodo

Pokémon, an imaginative artist has introduced an alternative evolution for Sudowoodo.

In a creative twist on a classic Pokémon, an imaginative artist has introduced an alternative evolution for Sudowoodo that combines the Ghost and Rock types, sparking amazement within the Pokémon community for its ingenious design. Sudowoodo, a Rock-type Pokémon that has been a part of the franchise since the second generation, has undergone a transformation in this fan-made concept.

The Pokémon community has always been a hotbed for creative fan works, showcasing the widespread influence of the franchise. This trend often gives rise to new ideas that capture the imagination of the entire community. One recent example involves a Starfield fan who designed a spaceship inspired by Groudon, demonstrating the limitless creativity that Pokémon fans bring to the table.

In a Reddit post, user JJonnie introduced “Shamshaman,” a fan-created evolution for Sudowoodo with both Ghost and Rock types. The design depicts a smaller Sudowoodo dressed in shaman-style leafy robes and adorned with a bovine skull. “Shamshaman” is described as a “puppeteer Pokémon” with the ability “Disguise” and a new move called “Surprise Scare,” a priority Ghost-type attack that can cause the target to flinch. This move is only available during the Pokémon’s first turn in battle.

The fan-made concept comes in two color palettes: one with purple-pink foliage resembling cherry blossom petals and another, presumably shiny version in indigo. Artistic fans continually find innovative ways to reimagine their favorite Pokémon, as shown in a previous instance where an artist transformed Garchomp into a Water-Type Pokémon. JJonnie’s creation, Shamshaman, is another example of this creativity, offering a fresh perspective on a beloved Pokémon that has left many in the community excited to include it in their teams.

In a franchise known for its imaginative designs, this new concept manages to stand out. Recent examples include a fan creating a cosmic twist for Heracross, turning the Bug/Fighting-type Pokémon into a celestial being. These unique designs, like Shamshaman, often lead fans to wonder what could happen if such imaginative work were made official. Comments on Reddit ranged from admiration for the potential of the Ghost/Rock typing to sadness that such exceptional designs may never become part of the actual game.

The Pokémon franchise’s dedicated fan base frequently showcases its passion in various ways, such as a fan who managed to catch 1,010 Pokémon just before the Teal Mask DLC added even more to the roster. This level of commitment underscores the deep and enduring love that Pokémon inspires among its fans.

