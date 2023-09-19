PS Plus Extra and Premium Introduces 20 New Games Today

Xbox Game Pass Confirms More Games for upcoming months
Xbox Game Pass has some exciting additions in store for gamers. Xbox...
PS Plus Premium subscribers now have access to a total of 20 games that they can claim today. Out of these, 16 games are part of the PS Plus Extra subscription as well. The remaining four games are exclusive to PS Plus Premium, but they aren’t your typical additions like PS1 or PS2 titles. Instead, these are remastered or re-released versions of PS4 games. Nevertheless, it’s an impressive lineup for PS Plus members.
Furthermore, for both PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, the free games for September 2023 are still available for claim. These games include “Saints Row,” “Black Desert: Traveler Edition,” and “Generation Zero.” While none of these titles are the most popular on the PlayStation platform, it’s worth noting that “Saints Row” has garnered some attention. Despite its controversial launch and the recent closure of the studio behind it, it seems many fans are enjoying “Saints Row” thanks to PS Plus.
Additionally, if you’re a PS Plus Premium member, you can also enjoy these games:
