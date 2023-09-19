PS Plus Extra and Premium Introduces 20 New Games Today

PS Plus Premium subscribers now have access to a total of 20 games that they can claim today.

Out of these, 16 games are part of the PS Plus Extra subscription as well.

These games include “Saints Row,” “Black Desert: Traveler Edition,” and “Generation Zero.”

Advertisement

PS Plus Premium subscribers now have access to a total of 20 games that they can claim today. Out of these, 16 games are part of the PS Plus Extra subscription as well. The remaining four games are exclusive to PS Plus Premium, but they aren’t your typical additions like PS1 or PS2 titles. Instead, these are remastered or re-released versions of PS4 games. Nevertheless, it’s an impressive lineup for PS Plus members.

Furthermore, for both PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, the free games for September 2023 are still available for claim. These games include “Saints Row,” “Black Desert: Traveler Edition,” and “Generation Zero.” While none of these titles are the most popular on the PlayStation platform, it’s worth noting that “Saints Row” has garnered some attention. Despite its controversial launch and the recent closure of the studio behind it, it seems many fans are enjoying “Saints Row” thanks to PS Plus.

PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for September 2023 List:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Call of the Sea

Advertisement Civilization 6

Cloudpunk

Contra: Rogue Corps

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Advertisement Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Tails Noir

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Advertisement Unpacking

West of Dead

Additionally, if you’re a PS Plus Premium member, you can also enjoy these games:

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Advertisement Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read Xbox Game Pass Confirms More Games for upcoming months Xbox Game Pass has some exciting additions in store for gamers. Xbox...