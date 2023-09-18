Spy x Family season 2 will release in the end of 2023

They unveiled a fresh key visual designed by Kazuaki Shimada, the series’ character designer.

The official website for the Spy x Family anime recently made an announcement, revealing exciting details about the upcoming second season. Alongside this announcement, they unveiled a fresh key visual designed by Kazuaki Shimada, the series’ character designer.

The highly anticipated second season of Spy x Family is scheduled to premiere on October 7, marking its debut in the Fall 2023 season. For those who missed the first season, it’s currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The second season will air on various Japanese TV channels, including TV Tokyo, starting at 23:00 JST on October 7. The production team is a collaboration between WIT Studio and Cloverworks, with several key staff members returning from the first season. The series will continue to be directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, who previously worked on projects like Code Geass: Akito The Exiled, alongside Takahiro Harada, who was an assistant director in the first season. Additionally, Kazuaki Shimada, known for his work on The Promised Neverland, will continue as the character designer, and [K]NoW_NAME, responsible for the soundtrack in Dorohedoro, will handle the music once again. The returning sound director is Shōji Hata, known for his work on One Punch Man.

The Spy x Family anime is adapted from the manga created by Tatsuya Endō, which has been serialized on Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ application since March 2019. As of now, there are 11 volumes available, and the English version is licensed by VIZ. The first season of the anime was divided into two parts, with the first consisting of 12 episodes from April to June 2022 and the second comprising 13 episodes from October to December 2022. Crunchyroll simulcasted the first season in English.

Fans can also look forward to a Spy x Family video game titled “Spy x Anya: Operation Memories,” which is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. This game, centered around Anya, follows her as she works on a school assignment. Bandai Namco is producing the game, and it is expected to hit the shelves sometime in 2024, as announced during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation.

