Starfield Player create the NASA Shuttle space in the game

A creative Starfield player has crafted a NASA space shuttle for in-game adventures. Starfield made its debut on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6, generating significant excitement among players who wasted no time diving in. This role-playing game allows you to personalize your character from the start and unlock new traits and abilities as you progress.

Starfield also grants players the opportunity to build and customize their own spacecraft, which they can use to traverse various planets. Similar to their characters, players can enhance different aspects of their ships, including hull strength, cargo capacity, laser power, top speed, jump range, and more. Starfield even lets players recruit and interact with crew members who can assist in battles and carry out tasks.

Since the game’s release, fans have been designing unique and futuristic spaceships. One user recreated the iconic flying taxi from “The Fifth Element,” while another recreated the Normandy spaceship from the “Mass Effect” series. Recently, a Reddit user named Candid-Conclusion605 shared their design for a NASA space shuttle on the Starfield subreddit, naming it “Challenger” in honor of the real NASA shuttle that flew 40 years ago.

The Redditor mentioned that they had been working on this vessel for quite some time. They explained how they visited the technician at the Paradiso space resort to source most of the necessary parts for building the shuttle. Additionally, they collaborated with manufacturers on other destinations to create the most accurate model of the NASA spaceship. The Reddit post also reveals that the spacecraft is valued at 260,115 credits and can accommodate a crew of five.

In just two weeks since the game’s launch, Starfield players have showcased a plethora of impressive ship designs. Fans are already requesting build guides and schematics to recreate these remarkable creations. It’s fascinating to witness gamers unleashing their creativity and drawing inspiration from other shows and games. One fan gained popularity on social media for recreating his “No Man’s Sky” ship in Starfield. Considering the rate at which gamers are crafting fantastic spaceship designs, it’s safe to say there will be many more exciting creations to come.

