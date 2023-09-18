Unity apologizes for its fee policy and promise to change it

Unity Technologies has taken an unexpected step by issuing a formal apology.

This decision came after Unity faced widespread criticism.

Many game developers even decided to boycott Unity Technologies.

Advertisement

Unity Technologies has taken an unexpected step by issuing a formal apology and promising significant changes to its controversial runtime fee policy. This decision came after Unity faced widespread criticism for its decision to charge developers each time their games were installed.

The controversial Unity runtime fee primarily affected developers whose earnings exceeded $200,000 in the past year and whose games had over 200,000 installations. Unity is a highly regarded game engine known for its versatility, powering games like Hollow Knight, Pokemon GO, Monument Valley 2, Rimworld, and Fall Guys, showcasing its adaptability to various developers.

Despite its prominent status in the game development industry, Unity received significant backlash following the announcement of the runtime fee. Many game developers even decided to boycott Unity Technologies’ ad platform in protest of the new pricing model. Unity has now responded with a statement acknowledging the concerns raised.

In their statement, Unity acknowledges the frustration and confusion caused by their initial runtime fee policy announcement. They express their commitment to actively listen to feedback from their team members, community, customers, and partners. Unity is currently evaluating the policy and intends to make revisions. They promise to provide an update on these changes soon and express gratitude for the candid and constructive feedback they have received. While this is a positive step, the specific changes Unity will implement remain to be seen. It’s clear that this statement is a response to the growing criticism and boycotts from well-known developers.

It’s worth noting that Unity had previously stated that the policy change would impact less than 10% of its customers, but this did not quell the discontent. Additionally, some key members of Unity’s management sold a significant number of company shares before the unpopular announcement. Furthermore, Unity had to close two offices and cancel a planned town hall meeting due to alleged credible death threats.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Bungie releases a partial fix for the Destiny 2 weapon Bungie, the developer behind Destiny 2, has taken steps to address a...