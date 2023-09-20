Upcoming Pokemon Scarlet remove the Ogre Clan Bug

Players encountered a frustrating bug that set a hard limit of 300 trainer battles.

Players encountered a frustrating bug that set a hard limit of 300 trainer battles, preventing further tracking and saving of battles. While the main game didn’t suffer from this issue, it became problematic in The Teal Mask expansion, which introduced numerous battles, including a post-campaign side mission where players needed to defeat a new group known as the Kitagami Ogre Clan. This bug hindered players from completing the side mission and claiming its rewards.

Fortunately, a solution is on the way. Serebii.net has confirmed that a new patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled for release in the first half of October to address this hard cap issue. While specific details about the patch are currently limited, it’s reassuring to know that Game Freak is aware of the problem and is prioritizing a fix for players.

The good news is that this fix won’t interfere with the other exciting features in The Teal Mask expansion. Like many modern Pokémon games, there are plenty of additional activities to enjoy once you’ve completed the main campaign. Aside from the Ogre Clan, players can partake in various unique quests and activities involving Bloodmoon Ursaluna, a new legendary trio, and even engage in a minigame called Ogre Oustin’, where you pop balloons.

