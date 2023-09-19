Xbox Game Pass Confirms More Games for upcoming months

Xbox Game Pass has some exciting additions in store for gamers.

Xbox has “Party Animals” (arriving on September 20).

Lastly, on October 3, “Gotham Knights” will also join Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass has some exciting additions in store for gamers between now and October 3, especially following the surprise early release of “Lies of P.” Technically, “Lies of P” was scheduled for its official release on September 19, but fans got the opportunity to play it even earlier on the 18th, thanks to its early access period and the unexpected move by Neowiz and Microsoft.

In what they’re calling “Wave 2” for the service, Xbox Game Pass is bringing a total of six new games to its lineup, including “Lies of P.” While some gamers might be concerned about the quantity of games being added, there’s no shortage of quality among these titles. “Lies of P” has received positive reviews, and it’s just the beginning.

Among the day-one additions to Xbox Game Pass, we have “Party Animals” (arriving on September 20), a fun animal-themed party brawler reminiscent of “Gang Beasts.” “Payday 3” (coming on September 21) is a highly anticipated co-op FPS heist game. “Cocoon” (set for September 29) comes from the creative mind of Jeppe Carlsen, known for his work on “Limbo” and “Inside.” Then there’s “The Lamplighter’s League” (scheduled for October 3), offering a globe-trotting pulp adventure with strategic turn-based combat. Lastly, on October 3, “Gotham Knights” will also join Xbox Game Pass, giving players a chance to dive into a co-op action RPG set in the iconic Gotham City. It’s an exciting lineup of games that should keep gamers thoroughly entertained.

Xbox Game Pass List (September – October 2023):

Lies of P (Available now)

Party Animals (September 20 – Cloud and Console)

Payday 3 (September 21 – Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

Cocoon (September 29 – Console and PC)

Gotham Knights (October 3 – Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

The Lamplighter’s League (October 3 – Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

