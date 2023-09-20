Xbox has introduced new technique to Remember Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft has introduced a special badge on some gamers’ profiles to honor the history.

Xbox Live Gold, a service that was popular from 2002 to 2023.

It has been replaced by the Xbox Game Pass Core.

Advertisement

Microsoft has introduced a special badge on some gamers’ profiles to honor the history of Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Live Gold, a service that was popular from 2002 to 2023, has been replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core.

As Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gained popularity, Xbox Live Gold started to seem outdated. Game Pass Ultimate provided access to all online features and offered the same free games as Games with Gold, in addition to a vast library of games. Due to this shift in strategy, Microsoft decided to discontinue Xbox Live Gold this month, after more than 20 years in existence. However, the classic subscription service is not being forgotten.

This week, Microsoft added a badge to the profiles of individuals who were subscribers of the now-discontinued Xbox Live Gold service. The badge displays the service’s name and its duration: 2002-2023. This interesting detail was initially discovered by Ray Cox, known online as Stallion83 and famous in the Xbox community as the first person to achieve 1,000,000 Xbox Gamerscore points. While Stallion83 initially thought the badge indicated the number of years a gamer subscribed to the service, he later clarified that the insignia was the same for all subscribers, regardless of their subscription duration.

Xbox Live Gold has been replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core, which is a more affordable version of Game Pass offering multiplayer access and access to a list of games for $9.99 per month (or $59.99 annually). Currently, Game Pass Core includes 36 games, featuring a mix of AAA first-party titles and indies, with the list expected to be updated two or three times a year. Notably, the Games with Gold service, which used to offer free games each month, has been discontinued.

With the discontinuation of Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft will now focus exclusively on the various tiers of Game Pass. The standard version of Xbox Game Pass currently has four confirmed games for the next two weeks: Payday 3, Cocoon, Gotham Knights, and The Lamplighter’s League. Additionally, games like Lies of P (a Soulslike title) and Party Animals (a party game) have recently been released on the service. The most highly anticipated offering of the year, Starfield, was also added to Game Pass two weeks ago.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read Plans for the Next-Generation Xbox Console leaked Xbox console has been leaked as part of the Federal Trade Commission....