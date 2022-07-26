Addison Rae ‘struggling’ amid her father’s reported affair

Addison Rae tweeted about her dad’s affair with Renée Ash.

Rae says she’s been struggling to post and get out and do things.

Rae’s tweet is the first time she’s mentioned her father and Ash.

Addison Rae says she’s “struggling” after the media reported her dad’s affair with a 25-year-old woman.

The TikTok star, 21, tweeted, “I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express.”

“My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me,” she added. “I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it.”

Rae’s admirers supported her so much that “#WELOVEYOUADDISON” trended on Twitter.

“@whoisaddison take your time, relax, focus on your mental health and your body first! you are important to me and all of your supporters and friends and we want the best for you,” one fan tweeted. “we made this hashtag #weloveyouaddison so it will be easier for you to see our messages”

Another added, “Please never forget that we are here for u, u deserve all the best things in the world baby, u are loved, u are important, please take care of yourself. Love u <3.”

Rae’s tweet is the first time she’s mentioned her father and Renée Ash. The brunette said Lopez had a five-month affair with her while still married to Sheri Nicole Easterling.

Ash told the media source that Lopez told her he was divorced when he wasn’t.

“He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together,” she alleged. “He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”