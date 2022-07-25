After their trip to Croatia, Lake Bell and Chris Rock stroll together in NYC

Bell, 43, and Rock, 57, walked together on Sunday as each had a drink in their opposite hands. The actress/director was wearing a printed skirt, top, and blue slides. Her on-screen love was decked up in an Adidas pant suit, a dark blue T-shirt, and white sneakers.

The pair was seen out and about in Manhattan that same day wearing the same skirt with a white shirt, black combat boots, and Bell. Green cargo pants replaced Rock’s sports shorts, and he added a white T-shirt, a baseball cap, and a black rucksack thrown over one shoulder.

Together with Kevin Hart, Rock is in town for the final show of a five-date comedy tour in New York and New Jersey called Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed, which concludes on Monday in Brooklyn.

Chris currently has a full work schedule, a source tells PEOPLE. “When she can, Lake joins him on his tours. They are achieving success. They seem content. Chris pays close attention to her and appears to enjoy their time together.”

When Rock and Bell were first seen together at a St. Louis Cardinals game in June, dating rumors about them began to circulate.

The couple “have been seeing each other for a few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month, adding, “They are getting to know each other and seem to having fun.”

Days after the actors were repeatedly spotted together in Santa Monica, California, including in front of the restaurant Giorgio Baldi, over the Fourth of July weekend, Bell and Rock’s relationship was officially announced.

The two “had a late dinner date” that “looked sweet,” a source at the Italian restaurant told PEOPLE, adding, “Not too much PDA, but you could tell from the smiles and laughter that they had fun.”

Earlier this month, the couple flew to Croatia, where they were captured on camera holding hands and strolling along a boardwalk.

Days later, Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen were seen conversing on a yacht off the European nation’s shore. In a different picture, Bell, who was decked out in a purple minidress, smiled and clung to the rails of the ship.

“It is far too early to judge how serious or what kind of relationship this is going to develop into. But when they are both present, they make a roaring chuckle while alone. It fits together well, “This month, a source told PEOPLE. Chris is occupied and content, and he has enjoyed his time with Lake Bell.

The insider added that they had a “huge sense of humor and a way of looking at life with sarcasm and fury, which gives them something to laugh about.”

