Alum Melanie Rauscher dies at the age of 35

Melanie Rauscher, a past participant on Naked and Afraid, passed away unexpectedly. She was 35.

According to a Prescott Police Department representative who spoke with TMZ on Sunday, July 24, the Discovery Channel star was dog-sitting at a house in Prescott, Arizona, while the owners were away. They found Rauscher’s decomposing body in the guest room when they got home.

The Philadelphia native died without any indication of foul play, according to the police, who also noted that several compressed air cans, which are used to wipe dust off computers, were discovered next to her body.

According to an obituary written in Rauscher’s honor, she “died away suddenly” on July 17.

She dedicated her life to helping others. At the time of her death, Melanie was working at the Prescott VA Medical Center, according to her obituary. She liked the outdoors, nature, and all living things, large and little.

“Melanie loved camping, hiking, and seeking out adventure wherever she could,” the statement said. Melanie also like to push herself, which motivated her to take part in Naked & Afraid and XL. Her wit was unrivalled, and she was a natural comedian. The loud laugh of Melanie will live on forever in the memories of her loved ones.

As one of the contestants on season 7 of Naked and Afraid, which aired in 2017, the Old Dominion University alum gained notoriety. The Discovery Channel and Discovery+ documentary series follows a range of thrill-seekers as they become lost in the outdoors while completely naked.

After her season 7 experience, Melanie returned the following year for the network’s all-star edition of the Naked and Afraid XL spinoff as she and Dustin “Duck” Campbell and Sarah Danser tried to survive in Africa.

“I don’t know how she entered my life, but she did. On July 19, co-star Jeremy McCaa posted on Facebook, “We had such chemistry on the program and it evolved into a friendship that goes beyond words could explain. Her laughing was distinctive.

She had a fantastic friendship. Despite the fact that we weren’t related by blood, we were family. She was always there for me. There were a lot of times when we would just be there for one another.

“She was my lovely wife, a best friend, a strong lady, and an amazing person,” he continued in his social media obituary. “I’ll always cherish our days together.” You left us [too] early and were stolen from us [too] soon. Mel, you will always be mine.

I’ll see you again sometime because I adore you. A wonderful person was gone to the world. Please remember to pray for her family and friends. I’ll see you soon, my Queen.

Parents Daniel and Catherine Rauscher, sisters Jeanette, Rebecca, and Alexis, and the late reality TV star are all still alive.