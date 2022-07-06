Amber Heard is attacked by Johnny Depp’s admirers over her beauty

Heard has been found to have the most beautiful face in the world, according to facial mapping science.

Depp’s fans acknowledge her beauty, but think she does not deserve it.

They have been attacking her since she lost defamation trial against her ex-husband.

Advertisement

Amber Heard’s detractors from Johnny Depp’s fan base; have renewed their attacks on the actress.

The Aquaman star is beautiful; but Depp’s troll army believes she doesn’t deserve it because she “lied and defamed”; the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

One Tik Tok account bemoaned, “She didn’t deserve this beauty”; and received a tonne of concurring likes and comments.

The actual meaning of the phrase “never judge someone by their looks”; said another in a similarly well-liked post.

One Twitter user posed the question, “Can you picture how depressed a woman Amber Heard; will be when her beauty fades?”

Also Read Elon Musk has moved on from Amber Heard Elon Musk has moved on and advised his ex girlfriend Amber Heard...

Advertisement

Another said, “Beauty fades, best bag you some old man before you’re too old.

According to facial mapping research, Amber Heard has the most gorgeous face; in the entire planet.

The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi; which for hundreds of years was believed to contain the recipe for perfection; was determined to be 91.85% true to Heard’s face. Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian came after her (who had a perfect forehead). De Silva carried out his investigation in 2016.

Heard’s attractiveness is in acceptance by Deep’s supporters; but they have been using it against the actress since since she lost the defamation case; the case she brought against her ex-husband.

Also Read Amber Heard wants to dismiss the defamation trial against Johnny Depp Amber Heard's lawyers filed a motion to overturn Johnny Depp's $10.35 million...