Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spends time with Janet Jackson

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson reunited. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter met Jackson after his Cincinnati concert Saturday.

Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned an Instagram photo with Dannielynn and Jackson, 56.

“She killed it, managed to include all of her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans. A great weekend. How cute is Janet 👀 ❤️?”

The Father-daughter duo are “All for You” enthusiasts.

Larry and Dannielynn couldn’t decide who was the larger fan before the show.

“Heading out to Dannielynn’s second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth 😂)in Cincinnati as we sit here arguing which one of us is the bigger Janet fan. 😆,” he commented beneath a photo of them sitting together.

“It’s going to be ‘Nasty’ outside in the 100 degrees weather, but we are looking forward to it. 🎶.”

Superfans have met Jackson before. Dannielynn rocked one of the Grammy winner’s famous costumes in May.

Dannielynn wore Jackson’s 2003 black pantsuit to the Barnstable Brown Gala during the Kentucky Derby.

“What a night! … Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit,” and complimented Dannielynn’s attire, “She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us.”

The Birkheads’ Derby experience isn’t just about meeting Jackson. Larry met Dannielynn’s late mother, Smith, at the event.

Dannielynn was born in 2006, five months before her model mom overdosed aged 39.

Larry said in a 2021 “20/20” special that Dannielynn “doesn’t really know a tonne of things about her mom.” because she was so little when Smith died.