Antonio Banderas got mooed at by co-stars

The 61-year-old star of “Puss in Boots” said that he has seen some “very silly” things on movie sets.

Antonio Banderas said that after “every take,” one of his co-stars “mooed at him like a cow.”

According to a media source, the star of “Puss in Boots” said that he has seen some “very silly” things on movie sets over the years, like an unnamed star making animal sounds at him.

“I have seen things that are very silly. There is an actor – of course, I’m not going to tell you who – everytime we did a take, he mooed like a cow,” the media says that the Eden Confidential column of the Mail said that the 61-year-old star shared.

Salma Hayek has called Antonio Banderas an “absolute gentleman” because he helped her when she started crying on the set of the 1995 movie “Desperados.”

The 55-year-old actress got her big break in the action movie as Carolina. She said she started to “sob” when it came time to film a sex scene with the “Zorro” star, who played El Mariachi in the movie.

Hayek said she was “afraid” he would dismiss how important the scenes were, so she was surprised when he was “so nice” about it.

She thought back, “So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob [and said] ‘I don’t know that I can do it. I’m afraid’.”

“One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio – he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends – but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible’. And I was so embarrassed that I was crying.”