Armie Hammer was recently spotted visiting Los Angeles for the first time since moving to the Cayman Islands.

The Call Me By Your Name star was snapped outside a restaurant in the Venice area of Los Angeles on July 18.

His LA visit came amid recent speculations that he was working at a hotel.

Armie Hammer was recently seen in Los Angeles for the first time since he moved to the Cayman Islands after being accused of sexual assault and splitting up with his wife, with whom he has a 7-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. Hammer went to Los Angeles at a time when there were rumours that he was working at a hotel.

As reported by E!, The Call Me By Your Name star was clicked outside a restaurant in the Venice area of Los Angeles on July 18. An eyewitness informed the portal, that the actor was seen hugging it out with a friend and later headed to lunch in Venice Beach. In the photos, the actor was captured sporting a casual look as he wore a blue graphic T-shirt with grey pants and brown flip-flops.

Recently, the actor was speculated to be working at Cayman Islands hotel. The rumours began after Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, tweeted saying, “My friend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge. I’m still not over it.”

Armie’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said E! News the flyer is phoney and his client is not a hotel concierge. Vanity Fair also said that Robert Downey Jr. paid for Hammer’s six-month treatment stay due to his own struggles with addiction. Downey Jr. hasn’t confirmed helping Hammer.