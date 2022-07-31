Advertisement
Edition: English
Ashley Greene reveals the Bella Swan parenting advice she’d take

Articles
Ashley Greene reveals the Bella Swan parenting advice she’d take

  • Ashley and Paul Khoury are expecting their first child.
  • The actress said she’d take parenting tips from Bella Swan for motherhood.
  • “The one thing I’ll take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee [Bella and Robert Pattinson] is kind of the fierce protectiveness and loyalty,” she said.
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are expecting their first child. In an interview with InStyle, the 35-year-old actress said she’d take Bella Swan’s parenting advice.

Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in Twilight, said, “I think that is something that innately comes with being a mother, for sure,”  The Bombshell star also revealed that “being pregnant” has helped her reconnect with Twilight co-stars like Nikki Reed aka Rosalie Hale, a mother to Ian Somerhalder and daughter Bodhi, 5. Ashley says Nikki and her “align on a lot of things,” which has  “has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship.”]

On how she’s connecting with people differently because of her pregnancy, including her Twilight co-stars Kellan Lutz aka Emmett Cullen and Peter Facinelli aka Carlisle Cullen (both are also expecting!)

She said, “We have this kind of family bond. I could not see this person for five years, and then talk to them, and it’s like you pick up right where you left off.” Kellan and his wife Brittany Gonzales are expecting a baby boy next month (they have a 2-year-old daughter). Peter and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison are also pregnant.

Ashley Greene is down for a Twilight cast playgroup once their babies arrive.

Earlier, “Baby Khoury coming soon,” Ashley Greene, 35, captioned the steamy Instagram photo of herself. In which she is covering her chest with her hands from behind the glass door.

See the post here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ashley Greene Khoury (@ashleygreene)

