Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beckham attends Wimbledon sans Victoria after milestone

Beckham attends Wimbledon sans Victoria after milestone

Articles
Advertisement
Beckham attends Wimbledon sans Victoria after milestone

David Beckham attends Wimbledon (Credits: Instagram)

Advertisement
  • David and Victoria just celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
  • He brought his mother Sandra to Wimbledon, who looked lovely in white.
  • The 47-year-old looked emotionless as he watched the game with a melancholy expression.
Advertisement

Beckham, 47, looked handsome in a brown suit jacket today as he accompanied his mother Sandra to Wimbledon Day 10.

He wore white chino pants, a white handkerchief, and a matching tie.

However, the former professional footballer appeared slightly distracted as he watched the game with a melancholy expression, deep in concentration.

It comes as David, a Manchester United icon, is celebrating his 23rd wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Victoria.

Earlier this week, the couple resorted to their Instagram accounts to express their love for one another.

Also Read

David Beckham is the ‘most loving daddy’, says Victoria Beckham
David Beckham is the ‘most loving daddy’, says Victoria Beckham

David Beckham is the "best, most loving" dad in the world, according...

Advertisement

David looked downcast

He brought his mother Sandra to the ceremony.

David, 47, looked emotionless

Advertisement

He was dressed in a brown blazer.

David looked very dapper

In his brown blazer and off-white chinos, he looked amazing.

Advertisement

David was without his wife

David and Victoria just celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

David, 47, pulled many faces

Advertisement

David was captured on Day 10 of Wimbledon.

Sandra looked lovely in white

Sandra, David’s mother, accompanied him.

Advertisement

David and Victoria married in 1999

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven are the couple’s four children.

Meanwhile, David Beckham, like any good father, is squandering every opportunity to spend quality time with his daughter Harper.

And now, during his trip to Venice on Sunday, the former footballer has taken his young princess for a taxi-boat ride.

Advertisement

As they took in the views of the magnificent surroundings, David, 47, wrapped a protective arm over his 10-year-old daughter.

Also Read

David Beckham takes a trip to Venice with his daughter Harper, see photos 
David Beckham takes a trip to Venice with his daughter Harper, see photos 

David, 47, wrapped his protective arm around his 10-year-old daughter Harper. The...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story