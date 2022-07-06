Beckham attends Wimbledon sans Victoria after milestone

David Beckham is the ‘most loving daddy’, says Victoria Beckham
David Beckham is the "best, most loving" dad in the world, according...
Beckham, 47, looked handsome in a brown suit jacket today as he accompanied his mother Sandra to Wimbledon Day 10.
He wore white chino pants, a white handkerchief, and a matching tie.
However, the former professional footballer appeared slightly distracted as he watched the game with a melancholy expression, deep in concentration.
It comes as David, a Manchester United icon, is celebrating his 23rd wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Victoria.
Earlier this week, the couple resorted to their Instagram accounts to express their love for one another.
He brought his mother Sandra to the ceremony.
He was dressed in a brown blazer.
In his brown blazer and off-white chinos, he looked amazing.
David and Victoria just celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
David was captured on Day 10 of Wimbledon.
Sandra, David’s mother, accompanied him.
Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven are the couple’s four children.
Meanwhile, David Beckham, like any good father, is squandering every opportunity to spend quality time with his daughter Harper.
And now, during his trip to Venice on Sunday, the former footballer has taken his young princess for a taxi-boat ride.
As they took in the views of the magnificent surroundings, David, 47, wrapped a protective arm over his 10-year-old daughter.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.