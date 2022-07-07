Bella Hadid lost her passport ‘made it by the skin of her teeth’ to Paris

The supermodel, 25, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she had to seek for a new passport after losing hers just before flying to Paris.

Bella Hadid arrived on the runway with plenty of time!

The supermodel, 25, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she had to seek for a new passport. After losing hers just before flying to Paris. She is scheduled to walk in Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection for Paris Haute Couture Week.

“Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12. made it by the skin of my teeth,” Hadid wrote in the caption. Tagging designer and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Hadid uploaded a series of images showing off her toned body in a white cropped tank top and oversized trousers. As she posed on a balcony with clear skies and the Eiffel Tower in the background, in addition to disclosing her passport issues.

The Vogue cover model can be seen in the Instagram carousel balancing on top of the balcony railings. While wearing her black stilettos, reflective shield sunglasses, and black windbreaker jacket. Which she playfully lifts above her head for a few photos.

The timeframe in her post indicates that she arrived in the City of Lights only a few hours before walking in the event.

Hadid strode the runway in a green satin strapless evening gown with a voluminous, puffed skirt spilling out from the front and sides with a bow on the bust. Selected by Demna for his second couture show for Balenciaga.

In addition, Hadid wore a hairdo, long black gloves that ended just below her shoulders, and black winged eyeliner.

