Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bella Hadid lost her passport ‘made it by the skin of her teeth’ to Paris

Bella Hadid lost her passport ‘made it by the skin of her teeth’ to Paris

Articles
Advertisement
Bella Hadid lost her passport ‘made it by the skin of her teeth’ to Paris

Bella Hadid almost missed her Paris Fashion Week Show

Advertisement
  • The supermodel, 25, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she had to seek for a new passport after losing hers just before flying to Paris.
  • She is scheduled to walk in Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection for Paris Haute Couture Week.
  • Hadid uploaded a series of images showing off her toned body in a white cropped tank top and oversized trousers.
Advertisement

Bella Hadid arrived on the runway with plenty of time!

The supermodel, 25, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she had to seek for a new passport. After losing hers just before flying to Paris. She is scheduled to walk in Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection for Paris Haute Couture Week.

Also Read

Bella Hadid expresses some PDA with partner Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid expresses some PDA with partner Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid amazed her fans when she and her boyfriend piled on...

“Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12. made it by the skin of my teeth,” Hadid wrote in the caption. Tagging designer and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Hadid uploaded a series of images showing off her toned body in a white cropped tank top and oversized trousers. As she posed on a balcony with clear skies and the Eiffel Tower in the background, in addition to disclosing her passport issues.

Also Read

Bella Hadid looks stunning in pink as she joins her father, Mohamed Hadid, and model Lori Harvey
Bella Hadid looks stunning in pink as she joins her father, Mohamed Hadid, and model Lori Harvey

Bella Hadid was seen at a lunch party in West Hollywood The...

Advertisement

The Vogue cover model can be seen in the Instagram carousel balancing on top of the balcony railings. While wearing her black stilettos, reflective shield sunglasses, and black windbreaker jacket. Which she playfully lifts above her head for a few photos.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The timeframe in her post indicates that she arrived in the City of Lights only a few hours before walking in the event.

Advertisement

Hadid strode the runway in a green satin strapless evening gown with a voluminous, puffed skirt spilling out from the front and sides with a bow on the bust. Selected by Demna for his second couture show for Balenciaga.

In addition, Hadid wore a hairdo, long black gloves that ended just below her shoulders, and black winged eyeliner.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Balenciaga 🕊 (@balenciaga)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Gossip News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story